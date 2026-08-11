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  • /Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: ‘Seems to be a pattern nowadays’

Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: ‘Seems to be a pattern nowadays’

Farhan Akhtar appears to have taken a sly swipe at Ranveer Singh while recalling how Saif Ali Khan nearly walked out of Dil Chahta Hai just before filming. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 10:13 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:13 AM IST
Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: ‘Seems to be a pattern nowadays’
Image Credit: Instagram

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Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: ‘Seems to be a pattern nowadays’
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