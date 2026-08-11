/Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: ‘Seems to be a pattern nowadays’

Ranveer Singh walking out of Don 3 had Bollywood taking sides, legal notices flying around, and even a film body stepping in to weigh in on the matter. Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer are still not exactly on the best of terms over the whole episode, and in a recent conversation, Farhan seems to have taken a subtle jab at the actor, referring to his exit as a "pattern."
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India to mark 25 years of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan got talking about the film's lead, Saif Ali Khan, and how Saif had actually wanted to quit the project just days before shooting was set to begin.
Farhan explained that right before filming started, Saif ran into a date clash after the schedule for another film he'd committed to shifted around. Caught in a tough spot, Saif decided to step away from the project despite everyone trying to talk him out of it. Recalling how that felt, Farhan said, "For me, it was just like my head was destroyed because it was... When we met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could've played that part. It was just impossible. It was a true heartbreak."
While still on the topic of Saif's near-exit, Farhan brought up Ranveer's departure from Don 3, which had also happened just weeks before shooting was due to start. Without naming him directly, Farhan took a light dig, saying, "It was a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays."
The interviewer couldn't help but laugh at the obvious reference. Farhan, picking up on it, added, "But, not just with me…things like this happen too."
For anyone who missed it, Ranveer stepped away from Don 3 just days before filming was scheduled to begin. Multiple reports at the time claimed Ranveer had blamed Farhan for quietly approaching Hrithik Roshan for the role while Ranveer's own career was going through a rough patch. Interestingly, once Ranveer bounced back with a big hit like Dhurandhar last December, Farhan reportedly chose to retain him in the film after all.
Farhan, for his part, denied these claims. Ranveer is said to have offered to return his signing amount, but the makers reportedly demanded ₹45 crore in compensation to cover pre-production losses.
Things escalated further when Farhan approached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), which initially announced a non-cooperation move against Ranveer over his exit, before eventually reversing that decision. FWICE also clarified that Ranveer had not actually been banned. Ranveer, meanwhile, is believed to have sent the film body a legal notice after the directive was first issued. Through all of this, he's largely stayed quiet himself, choosing to respond only through his spokesperson.
The Don 3 controversy has continued to stay in the headlines, especially with the film's casting and production plans shifting since then. Farhan's latest comments have now added a fresh layer to the conversation, with his mention of a "pattern" widely being read as a playful, pointed jab at Ranveer's decision to walk away from the project.
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