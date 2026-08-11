/Farhan Akhtar takes a subtle dig at Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: ‘Seems to be a pattern nowadays’

Farhan explained that right before filming started, Saif ran into a date clash after the schedule for another film he'd committed to shifted around. Caught in a tough spot, Saif decided to step away from the project despite everyone trying to talk him out of it. Recalling how that felt, Farhan said, "For me, it was just like my head was destroyed because it was... When we met him, when we got into it, there was nobody else who could've played that part. It was just impossible. It was a true heartbreak."