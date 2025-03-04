Farhan Akhtar To Perform Live For Women’s Day 2025, Urges Action For Gender Equality

New Delhi: Ahead of his much-anticipated Women’s Day 2025 concert, Farhan Akhtar is calling on his fans to turn words into action through his initiative, MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination).

Bollywood actor, director, and activist Farhan Akhtar has long been a vocal advocate for gender equality. Through his initiative, MARD, he has led efforts to challenge patriarchal norms and promote a society of inclusivity and fairness. This year, as we approach Women’s Day, Farhan is encouraging individuals to not just talk about change but actively accelerate it. On March 7th, he will be performing live in Mumbai, and those who join his cause will have the opportunity to meet him in person.

In partnership with Actify.club, MARD is pushing for greater involvement in the pursuit of gender equality. Fans are invited to take a pledge for equality, becoming what Farhan calls “Catalysts for Change.” As a reward for their commitment, those who sign the pledge will get a chance to attend an exclusive live performance by Farhan Akhtar, complete with backstage access and limited-edition MARD merchandise.

On social media, Akhtar shared his message: "At MARD, we’re not just talking change—we’re accelerating it. Equality isn’t just a belief—it’s an action. Real change happens when we take small, meaningful steps."

This Women’s Day, Farhan urges everyone to take the pledge for gender equality on Actify.club and make a tangible commitment to progress.

Event Details:

Date: March 7th, 2025

Venue: IFBE, Ballard Estate, Mumbai

Farhan Akhtar has long been a passionate advocate for dismantling patriarchal systems and empowering women. Through MARD, he has consistently championed causes that encourage men to be active allies in the movement for gender justice.

As part of this year’s Women’s Day campaign, MARD encourages individuals to move beyond dialogue and take concrete actions toward equality. To join the movement and stand for a world where equality is more than just a dream, visit Actify.club and pledge your support today.