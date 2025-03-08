Farhan Akhtar Turns His Concert Into A Powerful Women’s Day Tribute: A Musical Tribute To Empowerment

Bollywood actor, filmmaker, and musician Farhan Akhtar made his latest concert a musical celebration of Women’s Day, combining entertainment with a strong message of gender equality. Held at IFBE Space, the event was part of his long-running initiative MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination), which aims to raise awareness about women’s rights and safety.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a clip from the concert, writing, “Last night at @ifbe.space was filled with love (and beautiful voices as you can hear). Shout out to @actify.club and our @therealmard warriors for the amazing work they're doing. Thank you to those who took the pledge to be a catalyst for change and work towards an equitable society for all.”

With a soul-stirring performance, Farhan blended music, activism, and social awareness, delivering songs that resonated with themes of strength, equality, and resilience. The audience actively engaged, chanting along and taking pledges to support the cause.

Farhan, known for his social activism and thought-provoking projects, has always used his platform to break stereotypes and promote gender inclusivity. His concert was not just a musical event—it was a movement, inspiring attendees to stand for equality and justice.

As he continues to champion women’s empowerment through his art and voice, this event marked yet another milestone in his unwavering commitment to a more inclusive and equitable society.