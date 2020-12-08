Farmers' protest at Delhi borders gets Bollywood attention, but divided - Here's how

New Delhi: A growing list of Bollywood celebrities have extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. The protests are happening at Delhi borders and today, the farmers have also called for a Bharat Bandh.

Stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Preity Zinta, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Parineeti Chopra and many others have posted in favour of the farmers while there is a section of Bollywood who has refrained from sharing its views on the ongoing protests, leading to criticisms.

It isn't for the first time that Bollywood is divided over a certain issue - a recent example being the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) drug probe case.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, who is a big name in both Hindi and Punjabi film industries, got involved in a bitter social media fight on Thursday over her comments against an elderly participant in the farmers' protest.

Later, in a series of tweets, he expressed in views regarding the protests. On Saturday, Diljit also went to the protest site and initially sat among the crowd and listened to the speeches by other leaders. He then addressed the demonstrators and asked them to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and requested the government to accept their demands.

In a tweet in reply to Diljit Dosanjh's message of unity from the protest site, actress Priyanka Chopra said their concerns should be addressed "sooner than later".

"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later," she tweeted.

Actress Sonam Kapoor called farmers "founders of human civilisation".

"When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of civilisation," she wrote.

Priety Zinta said her heart goes to the protesting farmers, who she called the "soldiers of soil".

"My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic. They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha," she said.

Riteish Deshmukh, in a tweet, on Saturday, said, "If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisan."

Meanwhile, Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal has criticised Bollywood for not speaking up for farmers.

"Dear Bollywood, every now and then your movies have been shot in Punjab & every time you have been welcomed with an open heart. But today when Punjab needs you the most, you didn't show up and speak a word. #Disappointed."

Dear Bollywood,

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's two borders to protest against the new farm laws since the past 13 days now. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences. The next round of talks between farmer leaders and the central government is scheduled for December 9.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.