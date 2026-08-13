/Farzi 2 shoot begins: Raashii Khanna shares exclusive set moments from Raj & DK’s upcoming season

Raashii Khanna is back on set. She has begun shooting for Farzi 2, the sequel everyone's been waiting for, and she just gave fans a little window into it, posting candid pictures on social media from her return as RBI officer Megha Vyas.
Over on Instagram, Raashii dropped a set of behind-the-scenes shots from the Farzi 2 set. In the pictures, she is seen enjoying a crunchy snack along with a hot mocha grande before getting ready to face the camera. Her relaxed and cheerful vibe has already excited fans, who are eagerly waiting to see her back in action.
She'll be reprising Megha Vyas again, the sharp, no-nonsense RBI officer fans remember from season one. Production's underway now, and expectations are high; people want to see her character go even deeper this time, bringing more intensity to the story.
This isn't the first update, either. A few days back, she'd already confirmed shooting had started. This latest post just adds fuel to the anticipation as things move forward.
Raj & DK are back directing and producing, and Farzi 2 is sticking with what made the first one work: a black comedy crime thriller, centred on a struggling artist who gets dragged into counterfeit money as a last-ditch fix for his financial mess.
Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are returning too, both of whom got serious praise for their performances the first time around.
Shooting's officially in motion, and Farzi 2 is quickly turning into one of the most talked-about web series on the horizon. Raashii Khanna stepping back into Megha Vyas, paired with a story that already has people hooked and a cast that delivered before, it's no surprise there's buzz building. More updates are bound to come, and if season one's any indication, this sequel's got a lot riding on it.
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