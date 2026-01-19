Fashion Legend Valentino Passes Away At 93; Funeral Set For January 23

Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, one of the most influential figures in global haute couture, has died at the age of 93, his foundation announced on Monday.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the foundation said Garavani passed away at his residence in Rome, surrounded by his loved ones. The announcement prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the fashion world..

Funeral and Public Farewell in Rome

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The foundation also released details of the funeral arrangements and public commemorations. A lying in state will be held on Wednesday, January 21, and Thursday, January 22, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at PM23, located at Piazza Mignanelli 23 in Rome, allowing admirers and members of the public to pay their respects.

Also Read | Actor Arjun Bijlani’s Father-in-Law Rakesh Chandra Swami Passes Away After Sudden Health Emergency: Reports

The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23, at 11:00 a.m. (1000 GMT) at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica, one of Rome’s most historic churches.

Early Life and Training in Paris

Valentino Garavani was born in 1932 in Voghera, a small town in northern Italy. Showing an early passion for fashion, he left Italy as a young man to train in Paris, the epicenter of haute couture at the time. There, he worked in prestigious fashion houses and ateliers, refining the technical skills and aesthetic sensibility that would later define his work.

His Parisian training laid the foundation for a career that would seamlessly blend French couture traditions with Italian elegance and craftsmanship.

Founding a Fashion Empire

After returning to Italy, Valentino founded his own fashion house in Rome in 1959. His designs quickly attracted attention for their refined silhouettes, luxurious fabrics, and meticulous attention to detail. International recognition followed, and Valentino became a favourite designer among royalty, Hollywood stars, and high-society clients.

Throughout the 1960s and 1970s, his brand expanded globally, cementing his reputation as one of Italy’s leading couturiers and helping to establish Rome as a centre of high fashion.

The Signature of ‘Valentino Red’

Among Valentino’s most enduring contributions to fashion was his signature use of red. His elegant red gowns, crafted in a distinctive deep scarlet hue, became instantly recognisable and were so closely associated with the designer that the colour came to be known throughout the industry as “Valentino red.”

Retirement and Enduring Legacy

Valentino retired from active designing years ago, but his influence never faded.

Often described as the embodiment of Italian luxury, Valentino leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond clothing. He helped define modern haute couture and inspired generations of designers, ensuring his place as one of fashion’s true icons.