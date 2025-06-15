Father’s Day 2025: Radhika Pandit Shares Heartwarming Video Of Yash Teaching Kids Somersaults

New Delhi: Amidst a busy shooting schedule for his upcoming projects, superstar Yash proves that being a devoted father comes first. On Father’s Day, his wife Radhika Pandit melted hearts by sharing a heartwarming video capturing the actor patiently teaching their children how to do somersaults.

Yash, who is currently juggling intense shoots for Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and Ramayana: Part One, showcased his playful and nurturing side in the intimate video. Radhika posted the clip on her social media with the caption: “To the world’s best dadda, who literally turns his world (and himself!) upside down for our children. Happy Father’s Day!”

Despite demanding work commitments, the KGF star makes sure to carve out precious moments with his family. The video highlights Yash’s hands-on parenting style, making Father’s Day a truly special occasion for the family.

Adding to the excitement, the makers of Ramayana: Part One recently released a first look from the sets, featuring Yash alongside Hollywood stunt director Guy Norris. This sneak peek has ramped up anticipation among his massive fan base.

On the professional front, Yash is preparing for two major holiday releases in 2026. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is slated for a worldwide release on March 19, coinciding with Eid-ul-Fitr and Ugadi, while Ramayana: Part One is scheduled for Diwali 2026. As both actor and co-producer, Yash is deeply involved in every aspect of these projects, marking a new chapter in his career where creative ambition and personal dedication go hand in hand.

This Father’s Day tribute by Radhika beautifully underscores how Yash balances his soaring stardom with his cherished role as a loving father.