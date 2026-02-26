Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleFather-to-be Randeep Hooda visits Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, smiles as he is spotted by devotees
MAHALAXMI TEMPLE

Father-to-be Randeep Hooda visits Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, smiles as he is spotted by devotees

Mahalakshmi Temple in Kolhapur, also famous as Ambabai Mandir is dedicated to Goddess Mahalakshmi, who is worshipped by locals as Ambabai. Goddess Mahalakshmi Ambabai is the consort of Lord Vishnu and it is customary among Hindus to visit Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, Kolhapur Mahalakshmi Temple and Padmavathi Temple as a yatra.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2026, 02:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Father-to-be Randeep Hooda visits Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, smiles as he is spotted by devoteesPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented actor Randeep Hooda was recently spotted by fans during his time in Kolhapur where he is shooting for his next, Eetha directed by Laxman Utekar. The actor visited the famous Mahalaxmi Temple, also known as the Ambabai Temple, to seek divine blessings. 

Randeep Hooda at Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur

Currently shooting the final leg of Eetha alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep took time out from his shoot schedule to offer prayers to Goddess Mahalakshmi. The ancient temple originating back to the 7th Century is known for its powerful spiritual and historical significance and is believed to usher in prosperity, protection and strength making the visit especially poignant as the actor prepares to step into fatherhood. 

Randeep and wife Lin Laishram are expecting their first child in March.

A source close to the actor shares, “This phase has been incredibly transformative for Randeep. He’s finishing an important film, and at the same time, preparing to become a father, something he’s deeply emotional and excited about. Visiting the Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Temple was very integral and spiritual”.

