New Delhi: Actress Maanvi Gagroo has captured the hearts of audiences with her standout performances in web series such as TVF Pitchers, TVF Tripling, Four More Shots Please!, and Made in Heaven. At the 2023 Filmfare OTT Awards, she won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series trophy for her role in TVF Tripling – Season 3.

A well-read Psychology graduate, Maanvi comes from a family grounded in values like empathy and social responsibility. On Father’s Day (June 15), she made a heartfelt and environmentally conscious gesture to honour her father, S.K. Gagroo by dedicating 100 trees in his name.

She shared the tribute in an Instagram post, expressing both her affection and her commitment to a cause close to her heart.

“This Father’s Day, I am dedicating 100 trees to my father for raising us with the strength to weather any and all storms, while simultaneously instilling in us the desire to give back to our country, the environment, and communities. I am happy that these trees will enrich the biodiversity of Uttarakhand, which—according to news reports—has lost about 50,000 hectares of its forests to various developmental activities over the past 20 years.”

The trees dedicated by Maanvi will support Trees for Ecotourism, a large-scale afforestation initiative by the social enterprise Grow-Trees.com, located in Barkot, Uttarakhand—a region heavily affected by climate change, water scarcity, and deforestation. These challenges, along with unseasonal warm temperatures, have caused a decline in tourism, directly impacting the livelihoods of local communities.

The Trees for Ecotourism project works closely with local residents to implement sustainable practices that benefit both the environment and the economy.

The tree species planted in this initiative include Oak (Quercus leucotrichophora), Himalayan Cedar (Cedrus deodara), Indian Soapberry (Sapindus mukorossi), Kharsu Oak (Quercus semecarpifolia), Dwarf Bamboo (Chimonobambusa falcata), Bhimal (Grewia optiva), and Indian Bay Leaf (Cinnamomum tamala).

Maanvi adds:“I would love to see more people doing their bit to preserve the nation’s green cover and plant trees, which are crucial for the integrity of our ecosystem.”

With 82,540 trees still available for adoption, anyone can make a green gesture with just a click on Grow-Trees.com just like Maanvi and memorialise a special day or honour a precious bond.