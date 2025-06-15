Over the past decades, the portrayal of fathers in Indian cinema has undergone a dramatic transformation. From Aamir Khan's critically acclaimed directorial, 'Taare Zameen Par', to Maharaja as Vijay Sethupathi, as societal perceptions of masculinity in fatherhood have shifted, so have the cinematic depictions of fatherhood.

This Father's Day let's reflect on the evolving idea of fatherhood in the cinematic landscape, the evolution which isn't just artistic but also changes through the societal expectations.

In the past, Father figures in Bollywood, were often shown as authoritarian, and were largely portrayed as strict disciplinarians with emotionally distant personalities, who rarely express vulnerability, in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), Amitabh Bachchan's character Yashvardhan Raichand valued authority over empathy, reflecting a common trend of that era.

However, on the other hand, Nandkishore Awasthi, portrayed by Vipin Sharma marked a turning point as to how the audience and filmmakers began to critically engage with the emotional role of a father. In Taare Zameen Par, while Nandkishore did fit the role of strict and emotionally distant personalities, the film overall challenged the opposite, sparking conversations about empathy in fatherhood worldwide.

Another haunting portrayal of fatherhood is seen in Udaan (2010), through the characters of Rohan Roy and his father Bhairav Singh, played by Rajat Barmecha and Ronit Roy respectively. Bhairav exemplifies dictatorial parenting taken to an extreme, harsh, abusive, and emotionally absent. His overbearing control and violence create a suffocating environment for Rohan, who aspires to be a writer. The contrast between Rohan’s quiet resilience and Bhairav’s oppressive dominance exposes the psychological.

Another must-talk-about portrayal that can be added as an example is the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan in Dangal (2016), Mahavir Singh begins as a stereotypical father, training his daughters like wrestlers, yet his gradual transformation letting them lead on their own terms, showed complex dynamic between control and support.

On the other hand is the character of Anirudh played by Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore (2019). He is shown as a father struggling to connect with his son who attempts suicide due to academic pressure. Anirudh is someone who is willing to change his parenting approach using his own past to teach his kid.

Cut to more recent portrayals of Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja. It shows the bond between father and daughter, portraying a tender vulnerability rarely explored in older Indian cinema.

Though societal perceptions of fatherhood will continue to evolve, cinema will undoubtedly remain a powerful mirror, reflecting, challenging, and reshaping how we understand what it truly means to be a father.

Wishing all the fathers out there a very Happy Father's Day, may your journeys, struggles, and love continue to inspire both real and reel life.