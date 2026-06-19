/Father's Day special: Meet Bollywood's hottest new dads - from Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh

Father's Day special: Many of Bollywood’s most handsome, talented, and recognisable stars have ventured into a new role and responsibility this year: fatherhood. Apart from making waves with their blockbuster films, on-screen romances, and impeccable style, these actors are becoming real-life heroes for their kids. This Father’s Day, let's have a look at some of the industry’s leading men who have embraced parenthood with grace, love, and charm.
Randeep Hooda is the latest addition in the list. Randeep became a dad on March 10, 2026, when he and his wife Lin Laishram welcomed their first child. The couple welcomed their daughter, Nyomica Hooda, and revealed that the name signifies "divine grace, freedom, and limitless, like the sky." The arrival of his baby girl has added a softer, more personal dimension to the actor's life. Thus making him one of Bollywood's newest and most admired dads.
Vicky Kaushal became a dad on November 7, 2025. He and his wife, Katrina Kaif, welcomed their baby boy, Vihaan and the couple officially shared the joyous news with their fans via a joint social media post. Vicky wrote, "Our world changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words." Since then, the actor has candidly spoken about fatherhood being the "biggest moment" of his life, describing it as a deeply grounding and magical experience.
Rajkummar Rao and his wife, actress Patralekha, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Parvati Paul Rao, on November 15, 2025. The arrival of their daughter was especially meaningful as it coincided perfectly with their fourth wedding anniversary. Rajkummar recently shared that embracing fatherhood has shifted his career outlook. He has expressed a desire to limit his workload to a maximum of two films a year to prioritize his growing family.
Ali Fazal became a dad on July 16, 2024, and welcomed a baby girl with his wife, actress Richa Chadha. Fazal is popular for his impactful performances and effortless charisma. The couple has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye. Ali has often revealed how fatherhood has transformed his perspective, making him more grounded and emotionally aware.
Sidharth Malhotra became a dad on July 15, 2025. He and his wife, Kiara Advani, welcomed their daughter, Saraayah. The couple officially announced the joyous news to their fans with a heartfelt message on Instagram. The couple later revealed their daughter's name as Saraayah Malhotra, a name that means "God's Princess." Known for keeping their personal life private, Sidharth and Kiara's journey into parenthood has been celebrated by fans across the country.
Varun Dhawan became a dad on June 3, 2024, when he and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child. The couple named their baby girl Lara Dhawan. Varun has openly shared how fatherhood has reshaped his priorities and brought a new sense of purpose in his life.
Ranveer Singh dominated headlines when he became a dad on September 8, 2024. He and his wife, Deepika Padukone, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua. The couple announced the joyous news to their fans with a joint Instagram post featuring the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9. 2024. Deepika and Ranveer".
Adding to the excitement, Deepika and Ranveer announced they are expecting their second child via a joint Instagram post. The creative reveal featured their toddler, Dua, proudly holding up a positive pregnancy test, confirming that Dua will step into her big sister era.
Since then, both stars have embraced parenthood, balancing their professional commitments with "daddy duty".
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