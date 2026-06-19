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Father's Day special: Meet Bollywood's hottest new dads - from Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh

Father's Day special: Fatherhood has become the newest role for several of Bollywood's biggest stars, who have welcomed children over the last two years. From Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh to Randeep Hooda, these actors are balancing stardom with the joys and responsibilities of parenthood.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 08:56 PM IST
Father's Day special: Meet Bollywood's hottest new dads - from Vicky Kaushal to Ranveer Singh
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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