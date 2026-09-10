/Fatima Sana Shaikh on sexism in film industry: ‘Patriarchy is not only the fault of men’

“The irony is that when you try to say something, she won't appreciate it. She can't handle it. And then, she will make weird jokes, or she will mansplain. Because she will tell us how women feel when there is a violent crime. She will tell us that actually, it's not that bad. It's like this,” she explains. However, she also points out that the way to deal with all of it is to “learn to stand up for yourself and fight,” she added.