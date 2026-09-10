Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Fatima Sana Shaikh on sexism in film industry: ‘Patriarchy is not only the fault of men’

Fatima Sana Shaikh on sexism in film industry: ‘Patriarchy is not only the fault of men’

Fatima Sana Shaikh has opened up about sexism and deeply rooted patriarchal attitudes in the film industry, saying women too can become part of the conditioning they are raised in and must learn to stand up for themselves.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 06:44 PM IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh on sexism in film industry: ‘Patriarchy is not only the fault of men’
Image Credit: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Instagram

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Fatima Sana Shaikh on sexism in film industry: ‘Patriarchy is not only the fault of men’
2
3
4
5