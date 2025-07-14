Advertisement
FATIMA SANA SHAIKH

Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals She Was Beaten, Assaulted For Hitting Back At Man Who Touched Her Inappropriately

The actress in her latest interview recalled a few harrowing incidents. She shared how once during COVID-19 lockdown, she faced harassment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 09:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Fatima Sana Shaikh Reveals She Was Beaten, Assaulted For Hitting Back At Man Who Touched Her Inappropriately Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh has been working in the movie business ever since she was a child. The actress recently recalled and opened up about a traumatic experience of being physically assaulted after fighting back a man who inappropriately touched her in public. 

Fatima Sana Shaikh Harassed

Fatima appeared in the latest episode of The Male Feminist on Hauterrfly, where she spoke about sexism. The actress recalled a harrowing incident, saying, “Once, a man touched me inappropriately, and I hit him. But he hit me back so hard, that I was fully down. I only hit him because he touched me, but that pissed him off and he hit me to the point that I fell.”

She added, “After that incident, I got a little more cautious. I realised that we also have to check how to react in such situations. But look at the irony... Something wrong is happening with us, and we only have to think how to react to it”.

She also recalled another incident when she was harassed during COVID-19 lockdown. “During the Covid-19 lockdown, I was riding my bicycle in Mumbai wearing a mask, and there was this tempo driver who kept honking and making weird sounds at me. And till the time I didn’t take a turn in my lane, he kept following me," she said.

On gender-based harassment, Fatima said, 'You only have to be a girl for it.'

On work front, Fatima was last seen in 'Metro In Dino', directed by Anurag Basu, where she was paired opposite Ali Fazal. More recently, her movie 'Aap Jaisa Koi' with R Madhavan released on Netflix this Friday. 

