OPERATION SINDOOR

Fawad Khan Slams India's Operation Sindoor As 'Shameful', Sparks Outrage Among Pakistani Fans

Fawad Khan's condolence message has sparked outrage among Pakistani fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 06:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fawad Khan Slams India's Operation Sindoor As 'Shameful', Sparks Outrage Among Pakistani Fans (Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has found himself at the center of another controversy.

After India struck terrorist camps in Pakistan last night, the Abir Gulaal actor joined the bandwagon of Pakistani celebrities condemning the retaliation.

Following the ban of his film's release, the actor's condolence message has sparked outrage among Pakistani fans.

Fawad shared a story on his Instagram account, writing: “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!”

While Fawad's account has been blocked in India, a screenshot of the story is circulating online. It is also said that he deleted the post after facing intense criticism.

Pakistani Fans Criticise Fawad

Pakistani fans criticized the actor for not directly mentioning India in his story. Many speculated that he avoided doing so because of his association with the Indian film industry. Fawad was gearing up for his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal alongside Vaani Kapoor, which was slated to release in theaters on May 9. However, following the brutal Pahalgam terror attack in April, the film's release was banned in India.

One user wrote, “Don’t need your condolences.” There were calls to unfollow him as well, with comments like “Unfollow him, attack him this way” and “High time our industry boycotts him.”

Another wrote, “To hell with his ‘condolences.’ What is this blaming everything India did on ‘rabble-rousing words’? He still didn’t speak anything against India.” A third user commented, “Where did he mention India?”

One individual referred to him as "the puppet of India."

Another posted, "He lost all that respect."

Fawad Khan was last seen in Bollywood in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016.

 

 

 

