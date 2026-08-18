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  • /FDA Warning: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff face up to Rs 10 lakh fine over Pan Masala Ads

FDA Warning: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff face up to Rs 10 lakh fine over Pan Masala Ads

Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe warned that actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff face fines up to ₹10 lakh if their responses regarding alleged surrogate pan masala ads are unsatisfactory.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 08:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 09:29 PM IST
FDA Warning: Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff face up to Rs 10 lakh fine over Pan Masala Ads
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