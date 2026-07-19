Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026: Drake bets $1.5 million on Argentina for final, sparking 'Drake Curse' fears among fans

FIFA World Cup 2026: Drake bets $1.5 million on Argentina for final, sparking 'Drake Curse' fears among fans

Canadian rapper Drake has sparked widespread social media anxiety ahead of the historic final by placing a $1.5 million bet on Argentina to defeat Spain in regulation time, reviving the infamous "Drake curse" superstition.

Written ByANI
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Drake bets $1.5 million on Argentina for final, sparking 'Drake Curse' fears among fans
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
The Odyssey box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan's epic makes WHOPPING Rs 36 cr India debut
The Odyssey9 min ago
2
Nagaland landslide12 min ago
3
India vs England17 min ago
4
Raakh18 min ago
5
PV Sindhu34 min ago