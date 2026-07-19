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FIFA World Cup 2026: Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber to headline historic first-ever final halftime show

FIFA World Cup 2026: In a historic first for the tournament, global music icons will unite at the New York-New Jersey Stadium for a star-studded halftime performance curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin to support the $100 million FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

Written ByANI
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 07:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Justin Bieber to headline historic first-ever final halftime show
Image Credit: IANS

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