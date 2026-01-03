Advertisement
KIS KISKO PYAAR KAROON 2

‘Film Dekh Lo, Varna Yeh Release Karta Rahega’: Sunil Pal’s Hilarious Message For Kapil Sharma Ahead Of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Re-Release

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is the 2025 sequel to Kapil Sharma's 2015 debut film. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
(Source: IMDB)

New Delhi: Kapil Sharma’s comedy-drama Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is all set to be re-released in theatres on January 9, 2026.

The film, which originally released on December 12, underperformed at the box office after clashing with Dhurandhar.

Ahead of its re-release, Kapil Sharma’s close friend and fellow comedian Sunil Pal sent a heartwarming yet hilarious message for him.

Sharing his warm wishes, Sunil Pal joked,“9 January ko yeh dobara film leke aa raha hai, bhaiya. Iski film dekh lo, varna yeh release karta rahega, karta rahega, karta rahega. Aur Kapil bhai, iss baar mujhe premiere pe zaroor bulana. Iss baar dono pairon mein hawai chappal nahi, dono haathon mein Apple lekar aaunga — jo mere sabr ka phal hoga aur aapke liye safal hoga. Abhi tum safe ho jaoge.

Bhaiya, pichhli baar toh main chalte-chalte market se guzar raha tha aur aapke premiere pe pahunch gaya. Logon ne kaha, ‘Yeh market mein chal nahi raha.’ Arre bhai, main hi toh market mein chal raha tha uss time mein! Viral kar diya!

Toh bhaiya, iss baar jab mujhe premiere mein bulaoge na, toh uss haal mein mat bulaana ke main viral ho jaaun ya meri charcha ho jaaye. Agar aap chahte ho ke waise charcha na ho, toh thoda kharcha karo. Mujhe badhiya sa suit bhej do, badhiya se shoes bhej do. Shoes bhi hit ho jaayenge — Triple S ka maamla ho jaaye, saare shoes fit ho jaayein.

Toh bhaiya, mujhe bula lo, main aa jaaunga. Mera koi ego nahi hai, bhaiya. All the best. Bahut dheet ho yaar. Dil jeet gaye ho.”

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 revolves around a man whose simple dream of marrying the woman he loves spirals into chaos. Due to unforeseen circumstances, he finds himself married to multiple women from different religions, leading to a series of misunderstandings, confusion, and laugh-out-loud moments.

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the film stars Kapil Sharma, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhary, Warina Hussain, and Manjot Singh. A special highlight is the appearance of veteran actor Asrani, whose role adds a nostalgic touch. The film marks his final on-screen appearance following his passing in October this year.

