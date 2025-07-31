New Delhi: A movie based on the sensational murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi by his wife is currently under development, following a case that sent shockwaves across the nation.

The movie is reportedly titled Honeymoon in Shillong and will be helmed by director SP Nimbawat, known for directing Kabbadi (2018).

Speaking to ANI, Raja Raghuvanshi’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said the family has approved the making of the film and also hopes it will help correct the image of Meghalaya.

“...Sonam damaged the reputation of Meghalaya. This movie will have a positive impact on the state by portraying it in a favourable light. The public should be made aware of the actions taken by the Meghalaya Police against Sonam. The film will be directed by SP Nimbawat, and we have given our consent for its production,” he said.

When asked about further details, such as the cast and release date, Vipin said those would be kept under wraps. He also revealed that the movie will be shot in Indore and Meghalaya and will revolve around the events that led up to Raja’s death during a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya with his wife, Sonam.

He added that the script for the film is reportedly complete.

Speaking to ANI, director SP Nimbawat said, “...It is a murder mystery... We will ensure that the movie is good and that talented Bollywood actors play the roles. The shooting will take place in Indore and Shillong.”

What Was the Meghalaya Murder Case?

Raja Raghuvanshi went to Meghalaya on a honeymoon trip with his wife Sonam in May 2025. He went missing soon after, and a search for him and his wife was launched. On June 2, his mutilated body was recovered from a deep gorge near a waterfall in the Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) in East Khasi Hills district.

Police have arrested eight people, including Sonam- the main accused and her suspected lover, Raj Kushwaha. Three of the accused have been granted bail.