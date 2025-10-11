Filmfare Awards 2025: Anu Malik Expresses Deep Affection For Gujarat, Praises Its Food, Culture, And People

Ahmedabad: Acclaimed music composer Anu Malik expressed his happiness upon arriving in Gujarat to attend the Filmfare Awards 2025.

Expressing his love for the state, its people and food, he said, "I am feeling very good. I keep coming to Gujarat, especially in Ahmedabad. Be it Surat, Ankleshwar, Porbandar, Baroda, wherever I get a chance to go, I go to Gujarat. "

He added, "I like the food of Ahmedabad. By the way, I really enjoy Gujarati food. We studied at Mithibai College, where I had many Gujarati friends. Since childhood, I have been drawn to Gujarati culture, its cuisine, and its people. When we used to come to Karnavati Club, we would perform there during Navratri. I have a strong emotional connection with Ahmedabad. And I love coming to Gujarat."

Malik expressed gratitude to the organisers, saying, "I would like to thank Filmfare Awards for holding this award in Gandhinagar, which is a very beautiful place."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will host the upcoming edition of Filmfare Awards in Gujarat with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar.

Filmfare earlier shared the update on their official Instagram handle."The Superstar, The Icon, The Enigma Hold your hearts, because the one and only #ShahRukhKhan is making his way to co-host the most awaited #70thHyundaiFilmfareAwards2025withGujaratTourism, happening on October 11 at Eka Arena, Ahmedabad," the post read.

The Filmfare Awards 2025 will be held on October 11 at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad.

In August, an MoU was signed in Gandhinagar between Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) and Worldwide Media Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for hosting the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025.

The agreement was signed by TCGL's Managing Director, Prabhav Joshi, and Rohit Gopakumar of Worldwide Media. Under the Cinematic Tourism Policy 2022, Gujarat has emerged as a hub for the film industry. Hosting the Filmfare Awards will be a landmark in this journey, as per the press release from the Gujarat CMO.

On the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also unveiled the iconic Filmfare Trophy - the Black Lady.

CM Patel highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, Gujarat has received a new direction in economic, social, and cultural development, making it a preferred destination for entertainment investments. He emphasised that the film industry can strongly promote Swadeshi (indigenous production) and Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

Hosting the prestigious Filmfare Awards in Gujarat will not only boost the local economy and generate employment but also encourage the purchase and sale of local products, fulfilling the Prime Minister's call for 'Vocal for Local' and reinforcing the adoption of indigenous goods and services.