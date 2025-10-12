Advertisement
FILMFARE AWARDS 2025

Filmfare Awards 2025 Full Winners List: From Alia Bhatt To Lakshya, Who Took Home What At The Star-Studded Night?

The 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 were held in Ahmedabad on October 11, with Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies taking home a record 13 trophies, including Best Film and Best Director. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 09:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Filmfare Awards 2025 Full Winners List: From Alia Bhatt To Lakshya, Who Took Home What At The Star-Studded Night?(Source: X)

Ahmedabad: The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards 2025 took place on Saturday at EKA Arena, Kankaria Lake, Ahmedabad. The star-studded evening was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, with Karan Johar and Maniesh Paul joining him as co-hosts. The event featured electrifying performances by Shah Rukh, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and several others.

Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies emerged as the big winner of the night, bagging the Best Film award along with multiple other honours. Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion) shared the Best Actor (Male) award, while Alia Bhatt clinched the Best Actress (Female) award for her performance in Jigra.

Debutants Nitanshi Goel and Lakshya were also recognised for their remarkable performances in Laapataa Ladies and Kill, respectively.

The late filmmaker Shyam Benegal was honoured posthumously with the Lifetime Achievement Award, alongside veteran actress Zeenat Aman.

Full List of Winners – Filmfare Awards 2025

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt (Jigra)

Critics' Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)
Critics' Award for Best Actor (Female): Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Chhaya Kadam (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Debut (Male): Lakshya (Kill)
Best Debut (Female): Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Debut Director: Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express), Aditya Suhas Jambhale (Article 370)

Best Director: Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Film: Laapataa Ladies
Critics’ Award for Best Film: I Want To Talk (Shoojit Sircar)

Best Screenplay: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Story: Aditya Dhar and Monal Thakkar (Article 370)
Best Dialogue: Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Album: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Lyrics: Prashant Pandey (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhubanti Bagchi (Stree 2)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Ritesh Shah and Tushar Sheetal Jain (I Want To Talk)
Best Sound Design: Subash Sahoo (Kill)
Best Background Score: Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)
Best VFX: Redefine (Munjya)
Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar (“Tauba Tauba” from Bad Newz)
Best Editing: Shivkumar V. Panicker (Kill)
Best Costume Design: Darshan Jalan (Laapataa Ladies)
Best Production Design: Mayur Sharma (Kill)
Best Cinematography: Rafey Mehmood (Kill)

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Zeenat Aman and Shyam Benegal (Posthumously)
RD Burman Award for Upcoming Talent in Music: Achint Thakkar (Jigra, Mr & Mrs Mahi)

Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

