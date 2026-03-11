Filmmaker and musician Thakkali Srinivasan passes away at 72 in Bengaluru: Reports

Thakkali Srinivasan passes away: Indian filmmaker and musician Thakkali Srinivasan has passed away at the age of 72 in Bengaluru on March 10, following health complications.

Veteran Filmmaker and Musician Thakkali Srinivasan passes away

Industry publicist Nikil Murukan shared the news of Thakkali Srinivasan's demise. His note read, "Deeply regret to inform that Producer/Director/Composer Thakkali Srinivasan passed away due to health complications in Bengaluru. His last rites will be performed in Bengaluru tomorrow.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A successful producer who produced some landmark films like

@onlynikil

varanasukumathappugal

Nalaya Manithan.

Jenma Natchathiram

Athisiya Manithan

Witness and many more films.

He also played the antagonist in the Kamal Hassan starrer 'Soora Samharam.

He was a philanthropist who ran an ashram in the later years of his life and was living with his adopted

children."

Throughout his career, Srinivasan produced several memorable films, including Ivargal Varungala Thoongal, Manasukul Mathappu, Nalaya Manithan, Jenma Natchathiram, Athisiya Manithan, and Witness. He also appeared as a villain in Kamal Haasan’s Soora Samharam.

Starting his career as a producer, Srinivasan financed Ivargal Varungala Thoongal and went on to produce the 1989 science fiction film Nalaya Manithan. The success of this film led to a sequel, Adhisaya Manithan, the following year.

In 1991, he made his directorial debut with the supernatural horror film Jenma Natchathram. He went on to direct films like Witness, notable for its large ensemble cast, and concluded his career behind the camera with Asokavanam and Aduthathu in 2011.

Also Read | Who was Jennifer Runyon? Ghostbusters and Charles in Charge actress dies at 65 after cancer battle

Musical Contributions

In addition to filmmaking, Srinivasan was also an accomplished music composer, frequently collaborating as part of the Premi–Srini duo, which produced several notable songs in Tamil cinema.

Though he was particularly recognised in Telugu cinema, Srinivasan’s contributions to Tamil films, along with his humanitarian efforts, supporting an ashram and raising adopted children, earned him widespread respect.