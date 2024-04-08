New Delhi: Ektaa R Kapoor the name synonyms to powerful content, and a lady who is responsible for the metamorphosis of the way Indian Cinema is perceived today. From daily operas to reality shows to mammoth-budget movies, Ektaa has been actively involved in all of it.

From iconic characters like Tulsi, Parvati, Prerna to a movie portraying the life of Silk Smitha, Ektaa R Kapoor has been ruling the entertainment space and how. Her daily soap operas have actually changed the television landscape majorly and all the characters were a common household name & fondly remembered even today.

Ektaa R Kapoor has proven that she is a lady with the golden touch and truly whatever she touches becomes gold. Her success is unbreakable and yes inspiration to millions in this country she truly is a perfect boss lady.

Ektaa R Kapoor's The Dirty Picture was one movie that has sent waves across the country. The woman led movie was one of its kind. Ektaa R Kapoor has been the game changer for some of the leading actors of the industry today. One of the most unforgettable characters will always be Pooja (Dream Girl) played by Ayushmann Khurrana that gave the actors hos career's highest grosser film. The film had a sequel too that released last year that was very well perceived by the audiences.

Now with Crew doing its magic at the box office as well as getting widely appreciated by the fans Ektaa has proved her unbreakable mettle as a producer and we can't wait for her to bring more such gripping content.

She has made her mark in the reality shows sphere we she came up with one of the most unique shows Lock up giving thr nation a gem like Munawar Faruqui.

Ektaa has made the nation immensely proud internationally as well as she bagged the prestigious Emmy awards for her contribution to the world of television and entertainment. She also was listed in Variety's list of 500 global entertainment leaders.

Ektaa R Kapoor not only has an eye for the perfect actors to be casted in her movies,daily operas as well as in the reality show space. May she continue to cast her magic and breaking records.