NewsLifestylePeople
MANI RATNAM HOSPITALISED

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam hospitalised, Covid suspected

On the work front, Mani Ratnam's upcoming film, 'Ponniyin Selvan', has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:54 AM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam hospitalised, Covid suspected

Chennai: Ace director Mani Ratnam on Tuesday was admitted to a private hospital in the city where he underwent a test for Covid. Sources close to the director said that the test results have not come out yet.

Talking to IANS, a source close to the director said: "He was running a temperature this morning and decided to get it checked and has therefore gone to a private hospital where he has been admitted. They are suspecting it to be Covid-19."

The source said that the director, however, is feeling much better now than he did in the morning.

On the work front, the director's upcoming film, 'Ponniyin Selvan', has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs. The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki.

The film has the best in business handling each of its departments. A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is handling its editing.

 

Mani Ratnam HospitalisedcovidCOVID-19mani ratnam covid

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'