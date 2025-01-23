Advertisement
RAM GOPAL VARMA

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To 3 Months Jail; Arrest Warrant Issued

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma sentenced to three months in prison and issued an arrest warrant in a cheque bounce case.

|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2025, 04:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced To 3 Months Jail; Arrest Warrant Issued (Image: @rgvzoomin/Instagram)

Mumbai: A court here has sentenced filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months imprisonment in a cheque bounce case and issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) in Andheri, Y P Pujari, on Tuesday convicted Varma for the offence punishable under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The court has also directed the filmmaker to pay a compensation of Rs 3,72,219 to the complainant within three months from the date of the order. The detailed order was not available yet.

Since Varma was not present before the court when the order was passed, it issued a standing non-bailable warrant against him for his arrest for execution of the sentence as per the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The complaint of cheque bounce was registered against Varma's firm in 2018 by a company. The court had granted bail to Varma in April 2022 on a cash security of Rs 5,000.

