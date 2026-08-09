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Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani arrested in alleged rape and sexual assault case: report

Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, 73, has been arrested by Mumbai’s Malvani Police in connection with allegations of rape, sexual assault, drugging and blackmail involving a 33-year-old actress.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 12:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani arrested in alleged rape and sexual assault case: report
Image Credit: @Shakeel Noorani/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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