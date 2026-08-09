Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani arrested in alleged rape and sexual assault case: report

Filmmaker Shakeel Noorani, 73, who has written, produced and directed films including Bade Dil Wala (1999) and Joru Ka Ghulam (2000), has reportedly been arrested by the Malvani Police in connection with an alleged rape and sexual assault case filed by a 33-year-old actress.
According to police sources as reported by Mid-day, Noorani was arrested in the early hours of August 8 from a farmhouse in Medha, in Maharashtra’s Satara district, and was subsequently brought to Mumbai.
Police allege that Noorani sexually assaulted the woman after calling her to his residence in Malvani on the pretext of discussing an upcoming film project.
The case also involves allegations that the filmmaker administered a sedative to the woman and later threatened her with an alleged video.
According to the FIR, the actress first met Noorani at an entertainment awards event in Lokhandwala in 2016. She alleged that Noorani, who had directed Bade Dil Wala and Joru Ka Ghulam, spoke to her about an upcoming project and asked her to contact him regarding work opportunities.
The woman later allegedly visited his Malvani residence to read a script.
According to her complaint, Noorani allegedly gave her a drink after which she fell unconscious.
She alleged that after regaining consciousness, Noorani showed her a video on his mobile phone and threatened to circulate it if she approached the police or informed her family.
The actress further alleged that Noorani subsequently used the purported video to threaten her and sexually assault her repeatedly on multiple occasions.
She also alleged that Noorani repeatedly gave her contraceptive pills following the alleged sexual encounters.
The Malvani Police have registered a case under Sections 64(2)(M), 123, 351(2) and 88 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the same report, the woman returned to Mumbai in 2026 while seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. Her allegations were subsequently brought before the police, leading to an investigation.
During the investigation, police allegedly learnt that Noorani was staying at a farmhouse in the Medha area of Satara district.
A local police team located him and took him to the Medha Police Station. Malvani Police officials later reached Satara and formally arrested him.
Police said Noorani was medically examined at the Rural Hospital in Medha before being brought to Mumbai.
Noorani’s lawyer, Advocate Vikas Singh Goar, has denied the allegations and maintained that his client has been falsely implicated in the case.
"The allegations made by the actress are yet to be established before a court, and the investigation is underway. Noorani is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” he said.
Police sought Noorani’s custody for further investigation, including the recovery and examination of the alleged video and to determine whether the alleged offences took place at other locations.
The Borivili holiday court remanded Noorani to police custody until August 12.
The investigation into the allegations is ongoing.
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