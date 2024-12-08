Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

As per a source close to Subhash Ghai's family, the 'Taal' director was taken to the hospital for a "routine check-up" and he is "doing well."

"Nothing to worry about. We do this every year as it's important do all checkups. And due to his busy schedule, we get him hospitalised so the doctors get to do all tests properly. He is absolutely fine," the source told ANI.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Subhash Ghai recently attended the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

In a conversation with ANI, he discussed his docu-drama 'Gandhi: A Perspective' and opened up about his book 'Karma's Child ', which is all about his journey as a filmmaker.

He shared, "I am happy that in IFFI 2024, 'Gandhi: A Perspective', which is my film of 30 minutes received a lot of praise. We call it a docu-drama. It was screened, and people praised it a lot. I made it as a responsible citizen, not just as a filmmaker. It is not commercial cinema. Everyone says that this film should be seen by every child. And it should be shown in every school and college."

"There are questions raised about Gandhi among the youth. They wonder why this happened. That is why I wrote such a story and made such a film. Gandhi is still relevant today and his thoughts, values and principles are timeless," added Ghai at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI)

The ace director is known for creating iconic films such as 'Kalicharan', 'Vidhaata', 'Hero', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar', 'Khal Nayak' and 'Taal'.