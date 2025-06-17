New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is making headlines after taking a dig at Deepika Padukone's visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 2020. At the time, the actress stood silently in solidarity with students following a violent attack on campus—just days before the release of her film Chhapaak. In a recent interview, Agnihotri questioned whether Deepika truly understood the political implications of her appearance.

Vivek Agnihotri On Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit In 2020

Speaking in a new interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Agnihotri questioned whether the actor was truly aware of the political weight her silent show of support carried. Vivek said, 'I can guarantee that Deepika had no idea about JNU politics when she went there.'

According to him, Deepika was likely misled by her PR team, who may have viewed the event as an opportunity to promote her 2020 film Chhapaak, which dealt with a socially sensitive issue.

When asked directly if he thought Deepika was 'dumb,' Agnihotri clarified, 'It’s not about being dumb. Her PR must’ve told her that this is a good opportunity to promote your film, because the university is associated with politics, and the film is also political. If she had known, she wouldn’t have come.'

He also acknowledged the unavoidable risks that come with entering political territory—intentional or not. 'You play with fire, you get burned. '

Calling Deepika Padukone a smart woman, he said she likely wouldn’t have appeared there if she had known it was politically sensitive. He further added, 'I don’t know her personally, so I don’t know what ideology she aligns with. I do know that she is a very smart and intelligent woman. Had she known that this is a politically sensitive place and that it might impact her career, she would’ve definitely not gone. During film promotions, there are too many voices telling stars what to do and who to speak to. Her PR was mistaken, they thought it was an event. But it wasn’t an event. Bigger fish than her have been fried for getting involved in politics. ' the filmmaker concluded.

About Chhapaak

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak featured Deepika Padukone as Malti, a young woman who fights for justice and social change after surviving a horrific acid attack. Though critically acclaimed for its sensitive storytelling and Deepika’s powerful performance, the film struggled at the box office partly due to the backlash following the actor's appearance at a JNU protest.