New Delhi: All eyes are set on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan next project after 'Sikandar' released earlier this year. Cashing on the speculation, bhaijaan took to social media recently and shared what appears to be the first-ever glimpse of his upcoming project — Galwan or so fans are assuming.

Salman Khan's Cryptic Note

In a move that perfectly captures his signature style, he simply captioned it: "Mehnat karo sahi disha mein. Unhi par woh meherbaan, aur banayega unhi ko unke hunar ka pehelwan. In English…you translate."

Fans are already speculating: Is this a war drama, a tribute story or a powerful untold story? One thing’s for sure - the anticipation for his next release is officially sky-high. He has been sharing his filmy gyaan in few of his posts lately and the philosophical nature of his musings has prompted fans to speculate whether Salman Khan is dropping a cryptic hint as he prepares for his big return.

One person wrote: Lagta hai kuch naya aane wala hai bhai update hai @beingsalmankhan. Another us said: @beingsalmankhan finally peecha k poster se lg rhaa hain aap kuch alg dehkne waale ho

Salman Khan's Next Film

Set against the name that evokes one of the most intense chapters in modern history, Galwan could mark a new, powerful chapter in Salman Khan’s legendary career.

As of now there has been no official confirmation just yet, Salman’s cryptic posts and physical transformation are enough for cinema lovers to guess that something huge is cooking up. More details are expected soon, but until then, one image is all it took to set the tone — and the internet ablaze.