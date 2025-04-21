'Filth Lies In Your Mind': Kamal Haasan’s ‘Banana’ Joke On Trisha Krishnan Divides The Internet

New Delhi: South Indian movie superstars Kamal Haasan and Trisha Krishnan are promoting their much-anticipated film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. Recently, during a promotional event for the film, Kamal Haasan made a joke about the actress that didn’t sit well with many on the internet.

The veteran actor was criticised online for his remark during a lighthearted exchange when Trisha was asked about her favourite dish. “I like eating them all, but I like boiled banana more. What’s it called?” she said, referring to a dish known as pazham pori, a type of banana fritter.

To that, Kamal Haasan replied, “She doesn’t know the name but likes putting it in her mouth.”

The actress laughed the comment off while Kamal patted her knee to indicate it was a joke.

A video of the moment went viral with the caption: "Imagine the outrage if any Telugu senior hero passed the same comment. Disgusting!!"

How Did the Internet React?

The internet was divided in its response—some criticised the actor’s comment, while others defended him, insisting there was nothing inappropriate about it.

“Eww eww eww,” one user wrote.

Others defended the actor, saying: “It’s not Kamal, but the corrupted minds of people.”

Another commented: “Nothing double meaning here… Trisha forgot the name of the food she likes, and Kamal replied that she eats it but doesn’t know the name. That’s it.”

A third added: “This is a very jovial dialogue usually used in most Tamil households by moms and dads. Nothing disgusting in this.”

Another user echoed this sentiment: “The filth lies in the mind looking for dirt. @ikamalhaasan quipped, as he has many times, about fellow actors' Tamil. Nothing offensive. They even spoke about her Tamil in a Manmadhan Ambu scene. @trishtrashers had credited him for giving her confidence to dub in Tamil.”

Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Abhirami, Nassar, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Vaiyapuri. The film is set to hit theatres on June 5.