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FIR filed against Imran Khan and others in Mumbai following detention during August Kranti Maidan protest

Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against actor Imran Khan and several others at Gamdevi Police Station following their detention during a protest at August Kranti Maidan in support of the Cockroach Janta Party.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 12:54 PM IST
FIR filed against Imran Khan and others in Mumbai following detention during August Kranti Maidan protest
Image Credit: @imrankhan/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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