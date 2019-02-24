FIR filed against Sonakshi Sinha for 'cheating' event organiser

New Delhi: A case has been filed against Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha for allegedly not performing at an event in Delhi despite accepting the payment, reports ANI.

"Case filed against 5 persons for cheating including actor Sonakshi Sinha in Katghar area y'day on a complaint filed on Nov 24, allegedly because the actor didn't perform at a function in Delhi on September 30 after taking payment of 37 lakh, " ANI tweeted.

Moradabad: Case filed against 5 persons for cheating including actor Sonakshi Sinha in Katghar area y'day on a complaint filed on Nov 24, allegedly because the actor didn't perform at a function in Delhi on September 30 after taking payment of 37 lakh.(File pic of Sonakshi Sinha) pic.twitter.com/BmkkszqDeP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2019

DSP Moradabad Gajraj Singh told ANI that an FIR has been filed against the actress. "A case of cheating filed against 5 ppl, further action will be taken. Actress Sonakshi Sinha, Abhishek Sinha, Malvika Punjabi, Dhumil Thakkar & Edgar have been named in the FIR."

As per the complainant, Sonakshi had accepted the payment of Rs 37 Lakhs and agreed to perform at a show in Delhi on September 30. However, she refused to turn up at the last moment.

"I tried convincing her (Sonakshi) a lot to perform at the event and even told her that I will incur huge losses if she doesn't come, but she refused to perform," the complainant told ANI.

Sonakshi and her team is yet to issue a statement on the same.