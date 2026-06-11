Firing outside singer Guru Randhawa's Delhi gym, Lawrence Bishnoi gang member claims responsibility

New Delhi: An associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed the responsibility of open firing at singer Guru Randhawa's New Delhi gym at Paschim Vihar on Thursday morning. No injuries were reported in the incident, reportedly.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s manager targeted? Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims firing incident in Karnal: report

According to a report in News18, two men on a motorcycle opened fire at the ’24 HRS Fitness’ gym. Delhi Police rushed to the spot after they received a call regarding the incident. The cops have launched an investigation into the matter and CCTV footage from the area is also being checked.

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Quoting the police, the report mentions that the firing incident must have been recorded in the nearest cameras as the shooting happened right outside the gym’s CCTV.

Who took the responsibility?

A US-based associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang named Anil Pandit has allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack through an audio note and a Facebook post. In this audio post, Pandit has claimed that because the gym belonged to Guru Randhawa, it was targeted as the singer is close to actor Salman Khan.

The police is currently investigating the matter.

Celebs attacked by Lawrence Bishnoi

Last month Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s manager was allegedly targeted in a firing incident in Haryana’s Gondar village, with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claiming responsibility in a social media post, which also mentioned the use of Austrian-made weapons, according to a report by Times Now.

The post also accused a member of Diljit Dosanjh’s team of wrongdoing during the Australia tour and claimed they had given repeated warnings to the singer and his management, warning of further action if their demands were not met.

ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty residence firing case: Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility, warns 'next bullets will hit his chest'

Earlier this year, at least four rounds of gunshots were reportedly fired outside Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence late on the night of January 31. According to an NDTV report, the incident took place between 12:40 am and 1:00 am. There were no reports of injuries in the incident. Officials confirmed that Rohit Shetty was at home at the time of the firing. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has claimed responsibility for the incident.

A similar incident had taken place outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in 2024, when two bike-borne assailants fired four rounds before fleeing the spot. Later, Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed responsibility for the firing in a Facebook post.