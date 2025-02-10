First Song From Much-Awaited Film Kannappa, 'Shiva Shiva Shankara' OUT NOW

New Delhi: In a momentous occasion, the highly anticipated film Kannappa has unveiled its first song, "Shiva Shiva Shankara," today. What makes this release even more special is the presence of Pujya Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji, the revered founder of the Art of Living Foundation, who graced the event by launching the song. This marks the first time Guruji has ever participated in the music release of a film, making it a truly landmark moment.

The song was launched at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji's ashram in Bangalore, with the Kannappa team in attendance, including director Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannada distributor Rockline Venkatesh, actress Sumalatha, Dr. Mohan Babu, music director Stephen Devassy, and lyricist Ramjogaya Sastry, among other distinguished guests. Rooted in devotion, "Shiva Shiva Shankara" captures the divine energy of Lord Shiva, adding immense spiritual value to its release.

In a statement, the production team expressed their heartfelt gratitude, saying, “This film is a labor of devotion, and having Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji unveil our first song is a true blessing.”

Producer Dr. Mohan Babu also shared his thoughts, stating, “It is an honor to have Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji launch this sacred song. Kannappa is a film deeply connected to Lord Shiva, and this moment significantly enhances our spiritual journey.”

The Hindi version of "Shiva Shiva Shankara" is sung by Javed Ali, composed by Stephen Devassy, and written by Shekhar Astitwa. The song is now available across all major digital platforms, marking the perfect start to what promises to be a spiritually enriching cinematic experience.

Kannappa, an epic retelling of the legendary tale of Kannappa, a devoted Shiva Bhakta, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year. Featuring a stellar cast and breathtaking visuals, the film is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. The film stars Vishnu Manchu as Kannappa, alongside Preity Mukhundhan, and boasts powerhouse performances by Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Kannappa is set for a grand worldwide release on April 25, 2025.