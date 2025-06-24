‘Fiteh Mooh Tuhade’: B Praak Takes Indirect Dig At Diljit Dosanjh Over Sardaar Ji 3 Featuring Hania Aamir

New Delhi : Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is currently facing backlash over the trailer release of his upcoming Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The controversy arises from Dosanjh’s decision to release the film overseas while refraining from an Indian release, in light of the ongoing ban on Pakistani artists working in India. This move has sparked outrage among several groups, with critics calling the actor “insensitive” and “shameless” for promoting a film featuring a Pakistani actress amid heightened cross-border tensions.

B Praak’s Indirect Jibe

As the controversy snowballs, singer B Praak has seemingly taken an indirect dig at Diljit Dosanjh. He shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story, now gone viral, stating: “Kayin artist apna zameer hi bech chuke ne. Fiteh mooh tuhade.” (“Many artists have sold their conscience. Shame on you.”)

Though B Praak did not name anyone directly, social media users were quick to interpret it as a jibe at the G.O.A.T. singer, Diljit Dosanjh.

Boycott Calls & FWICE’s Reaction

Several netizens have called for a boycott of the film. Adding to the controversy, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a strongly worded statement condemning Diljit Dosanjh, producers Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Sidhu, and director Amar Hundal for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, FWICE stated: “We, the undersigned office bearers of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing scores of dedicated workers who form the backbone of India’s film and television industry, write with deep outrage and unwavering conviction over an act that not only defies the laws and directives of our country but insults the soul of our nation.”

“Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu, and director Amar Hundal — public personalities enjoying the privileges of Indian citizenship — have committed an unpardonable act by hiring Pakistani actress Ms. Hania Aamir in their upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. This decision is not a mere creative choice — it is a willful affront to the sovereignty, dignity, and security of India.”

The letter goes on to accuse Hania Aamir of being a “vocal propagandist against India,” claiming that she has used her platform to mock our armed forces, abuse India publicly, and shamelessly justify Pakistan’s terror acts post Operation Sindoor.”

FWICE has demanded a complete ban on the film and all individuals associated with it.

About Sardaar Ji 3

Directed by Amar Hundal and written by Rakesh Dhawan, Sardaar Ji 3 stars Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, Manav Vij, Gulshan Grover, and others in pivotal roles.

The film is co-produced by Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, and Manmord Sidhu, and is set to release overseas on June 27.