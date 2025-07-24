Five Years Of Dil Bechara: Sanjana Sanghi Reflects On Her Journey As Kizie Basu

New Delhi: It’s been five years since Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara hit the screens and left an indelible impact on hearts across the country. The movie, an adaptation of John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars, marked Sanjana Sanghi’s debut in a leading role.

Remembering the character of Kizie Basu, a young girl who battled thyroid cancer, Sanjana said, “My five years since Dil Bechara have been both incredibly rewarding and challenging. Since I don’t belong to Mumbai, I've independently navigated a new world, trying to learn, grow, and evolve daily. I'm immensely grateful for every opportunity and have poured my all into them. The unwavering love from Kizie Basu's fans has been my constant support. While I've had to miss milestones with family back home in Delhi, I've been fortunate to build a cherished new family here in Mumbai.”

Her chemistry with late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manny, brought the story to life with equal parts joy, sorrow, and poignancy. Under Mukesh Chhabra’s direction, Dil Bechara became more than just a film , it became a memory etched into Indian pop culture.

For many, Dil Bechara remains a deeply emotional film, partly because of the untimely loss of Sushant Singh Rajput and partly due to the sincerity with which Sanjana portrayed Kizie’s pain, hope, and spirit. It was a performance that felt personal, relatable, and real.

As fans continue to revisit the film, it’s clear that Dil Bechara wasn’t just the beginning of Sanjana Sanghi’s career — it was her emotional breakthrough. Five years on, Kizie Basu still lives in the hearts of audiences, and so does Sanjana’s unforgettable performance.

The film Dil Bechara was directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is an adaptation of John Green's popular novel The Fault in Our Stars. In the film, Sushant and Sanjana played terminally ill cancer patients. Unfortunately, it was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film and marked his posthumous appearance after his tragic death on June 14, 2020.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His sudden death sent shock waves across his family, friends, and fans. The 34-year-old star, in a short span of time, earned the love of his followers, leaving behind a lasting memory.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi made her acting debut as a child in the Ranbir Kapoor–Nargis Fakhri starrer Rockstar in 2011. Post that, she featured in supporting roles in popular films such as Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns.