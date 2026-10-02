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Flydubai mid-air crisis: Bollywood stars praise hero pilot for saving 170 lives

Bollywood celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty and Jackie Shroff, alongside PM Narendra Modi, lauded Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary heroism in saving over 170 passengers during a mid-air attack aboard a Flydubai flight.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
Flydubai mid-air crisis: Bollywood stars praise hero pilot for saving 170 lives
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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