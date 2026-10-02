Flydubai mid-air crisis: Bollywood stars praise hero pilot for saving 170 lives

Captain Machchhar was piloting Flydubai Flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot inside the cockpit. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and overpower the attacker. The aircraft later made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. Reports said 174 passengers were onboard, with everyone landing safely.