Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Hints At Political Entry Ahead Of Bihar Elections, Says 'I Am Waiting For An Official Announcement'

Patna: Folk singer Maithili Thakur responded to growing speculation that she may contest in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

While talking to ANI, Maithili Thakur neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of her contesting the Bihar elections. The folk singer expressed her interest in gaining power through politics to bring about change in her village in terms of development.

On reports of her contesting in the Bihar elections, the folk and devotional singer said, "I am very excited with the manner in which I have been seeing the photos and articles. I am curious, but I am waiting for an official announcement. I want to go back to my village, but if I get the authority to serve my region, there will be nothing bigger than that for me. My goal is to have the power to bring about a change. The next five years are very crucial for Bihar."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Bihar Election 2025: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Meets BJP Leaders, Likely To Contest Poll

Maithili Thakur is one of the highly praised folk singers in India. Earlier this year, Maithili also performed at the special occasion of Maha Kumbh.

Born in Bihar's Benipatti, Maithali Thakur is a singer renowned for singing songs in various languages, including Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Maithili.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Bihar-based singer for singing a devotional song on Maa Shabri, who, according to the Ramayan, had offered half-eaten fruit to Shri Ram during his exile.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

Also Read | Who Is Maithili Thakur? 24-Year-Old Folk Singer From Bihar, Once Honoured By PM Modi, Now Sparking Speculation About Political Career

The Election Commission also published the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year.

An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.