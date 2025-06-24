New Delhi: Sana Khan, former actress and Bigg Boss contestant, has lost her mother, Mrs. Saeeda Khan, after a prolonged illness. The former actress announced the news on Tuesday via an Instagram Story.

She revealed that her mother had been suffering from poor health for some time.

"Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My beloved mother, Mrs. Saeeda, has returned to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition," she wrote.

The last rites will be performed today at the Oshiwara Qabrastan in Mumbai. Sana mourned her mother's passing and urged her followers to pray for the departed soul.

The Bigg Boss 6 contestant did not disclose the exact cause of her mother's death.

Sana, who is now a podcaster, often shared Instagram posts dedicated to her mother. In 2023, she posted a heartfelt video showing her mother tying her shoelaces, captioned:

"My mom tying my shoe lace so I can go for a walk. There is no love more honest and selfless than a mother’s love. Had to post this coz we always forget the love n sacrifices they make for us. No matter how old you are, you will always be a chota bacha for them.

P.S. Can’t even bend down to tie my laces. I was crying then and even now while I’m writing this watching this video. Can’t wait to give the same love back to my child and I truly, truly hope to be at least half as good as her."

In 2020, Sana also shared a picture with her mother, writing: "There is nothing that can outweigh a mother’s dua. Ammi hai toh sab kuch. Ammi nahin toh kuch nahin."

Sana left showbiz in 2020 to "serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator." She married Mufti Anas Sayed on November 21, 2020. The couple has two sons, Tariq Jamil and Saiyad Hasan Jamil.