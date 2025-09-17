Former Contestant Dalljiet Kaur Says Salman Khan Has Taken Bigg Boss 19 'Very Seriously'

Dalljiet Kaur, Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant, who was evicted after just two weeks on the show, revealed that she has been closely following all the seasons of the reality show and Bigg Boss 19. In a recent chat, she shared that Salman Khan appears 'a tad different' this season, noting that his approach feels more purposeful than the usual swag-filled Weekend Ka Vaar persona. Dalljiet also mentioned that she is well aware of what’s happening inside the house.

Bigg Boss 13 Fame Dalljiet Kaur On Salman Khan

The 42-year-old actress In an exclusive interview with Zoom, shared that she tunes in to Bigg Boss 19 whenever she gets time on set between her own shooting schedule. Talking about Superstar Salman Khan as host in Bigg Boss 19 Dalljiet said, 'This time, Salman sir looks very real, emotional and fatherly, not just in context of Kunickaa's son, but throughout, the way he is teaching these kids how to handle fame, the importance of social media, and that not to take yourself too seriously, which very important.

Kaur further recalled Salman Khan’s persona from past seasons and shared that in Bigg Boss 19, he has taken a more serious approach. She said, 'It’s not like the Salman sir who used to come with attitude and fun. This time, he has taken it very seriously. I think he has realised the number of lives that get impacted.'

Dalljiet Kaur On Bigg Boss 19

The new season of Bigg Boss has arrived with a striking theme 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar', fresh twists, and unique terms. Known for making headlines and sparking conversations among fans and celebrities alike, the controversial reality show is once again the talk of the town.

Former contestant Dalljiet Kaur recently shared her thoughts on this season, expressing her excitement as a viewer and recalling her own experience of being part of the show. She said, 'This time Bigg Boss is very different. Earlier, contestants were often indirectly pushed to fight or given hints for being too quiet. This time it's about being real, nice and responsible about what words you're using. This is the kind of Bigg Boss I want to be a part of it. I'm loving it. '

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiere at 9:00 pm IST on JioHotstar and also air on Colors TV at 10:30 pm IST.