Former Contestant Priyanka Jagga To Return To Bigg Boss 19 After Ugly Spat With Salman Khan? Check Details

New Delhi: As fans gear up for the premiere of Bigg Boss 19, they are also curious to know the list of contestants joining this season. One of the most talked-about names is Priyanka Jagga, who is now making headlines for a potential return to the show.

The former reality show contestant took to her social media and wrote a long note about being approached by the makers of the show again. She also asked her followers for their opinion.

“10 years ago, I was part of a show called Bigg Boss. It changed my life, but not all of it was easy. I had a fight with the host, Salman Khan. And I walked away. From the show. From the glam world. From the noise. But now, out of the blue… Bigg Boss has called again. Yes—this season. They want me back. This season is all about RAJNEETI.

Here’s the thing: I’ve healed. I’ve built a new life. I’m not chasing lights or headlines anymore.

But this offer feels like a breakthrough. Not for fame. But maybe for closure. Maybe for courage. Maybe for something more.

I’m torn. Should I say yes? Or walk away with peace? Tell me from your heart—what do you think?” the post read.

Priyanka Jagga Confirms Participation in Bigg Boss 19?

In another post, Priyanka thanked the audience and expressed gratitude to the makers for inviting her to the show again.

She penned: “I don’t know who to thank first—I’m truly overwhelmed. I’ve always had deep respect for those who give, who forgive, and who forget. That kind of grace is rare.”

“To the team, the people behind the scenes, and everyone who believed I could be part of the show again—thank you. From the bottom of my heart.

The new season starts in just 2-3 weeks… and this time, it’s RAJNEETI with a different energy. Let’s see where this journey takes us. Thank you all (sic),” she added.

Priyanka Jagga in Bigg Boss 10

Jagga earlier participated in the tenth season of the reality show. She grabbed headlines for her ugly spat with the show’s host, Salman Khan, and was later evicted from the house.

Several reports claimed that Salman had warned the channel against bringing her back and had vowed to never work with her.

Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM.