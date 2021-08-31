Former Miss India Universe Pari Paswan accuses Mumbai production house of drugging her, shooting porn videos

New Delhi: Former Miss India Universe 2019 winner Pari Paswan has levelled serious allegations against a production company in Mumbai. The former beauty queen has accused a Mumbai-based production house of spiking her drink and shooting a porn video after allegedly intoxicating her.

Pari, who hails from Jharkhand, came to Mumbai in search of work. As per reports, it was then when the alleged incident took place. Pari Paswan claimed that she was made to drink a drugged cold drink and her porn video was made after that. After she came to know about what happened to her, she reached out to the police authorities. She is yet to reveal details about the production house and people involved in the alleged act.

"There I was drugged in cold drinks and made a dirty video of me. When I came to know about it, I wentt o the Mumbai Police and complained The case is till going on in Mumbai police," she told Newstracklive.com.

She also added, "I have registered a case against my husband and others at Katras police station for justice. There is a gang in Mumbai who cheat girls and make videos wrongly and go viral. I am a victim in that case. Even after learning about this, I have lodged an FIR against the gang members for justice at Malwani police station there."

On the other hand, Pari's in-laws have accused her working in porn films backed by a production house in Mumbai. As per the website, they have claimed that the model used to trap innocent people in it. They also claimed that she has married two youths in the past and is a mother of 12-year-old girl. The website has claimed that her in-laws have filed cases against the youths.