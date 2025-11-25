Advertisement
Former Miss Universe Runner-Up Celina Jaitley Alleges Domestic Violence By Husband Peter Haag

Former Miss Universe runner-up and actress Celina Jaitley has accused her husband, Australian national Peter Haag, of domestic violence.

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Nov 25, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
Former Miss Universe Runner-Up Celina Jaitley Alleges Domestic Violence By Husband Peter Haag(Source: Instagram)

Former Miss Universe runner-up and actress Celina Jaitley has accused her husband, Australian national Peter Haag, of domestic violence.

According to a report by HT, Jaitley reportedly filed a domestic violence case against Haag before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at the Andheri Court in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

(This is a developing story)

About the Author
authorImg
Srujani Mohinta

Srujani Mohinta is a Sub-editor at Zee’s Entertainment Desk. A sociology student with a keen interest in films, she brings critical thinking and analytical depth to her writing on movies and Bollyw... Read more

