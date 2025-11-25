Former Miss Universe Runner-Up Celina Jaitley Alleges Domestic Violence By Husband Peter Haag
Former Miss Universe runner-up and actress Celina Jaitley has accused her husband, Australian national Peter Haag, of domestic violence.
According to a report by HT, Jaitley reportedly filed a domestic violence case against Haag before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at the Andheri Court in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
(This is a developing story)
