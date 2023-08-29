trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654918
NewsLifestylePeople
JOSH SEITER

Former 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Passes Away At 36

Seiter’s family shared the news of his demise in a statement that they posted to his Instagram on Monday.

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:00 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Josh Seiter Passes Away At 36 Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Los Angeles: Former contestant of the American reality show ‘The Bachelorette’ Josh Seiter passed away at the age of 36.

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, Seiter’s family shared the news of his demise in a statement that they posted to his Instagram on Monday.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement read. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement continued. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve,” as per Variety.

Seiter appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of ‘The Bachelorette' in 2015 and was eliminated in the first week.

While Seiter’s family did not disclose his cause of death, their statement concluded with, “For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources,” reported Variety. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train