trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2718302
NewsLifestylePeople
MAANVI GAGROO

'Four More Shots Please' Actress Maanvi Gagroo Embarks On A Mindful Journey, Attains Yogini Certification

Maanvi has been currently shooting back to back for various projects, post the massive success of her recent release, "Half love, half arranged." 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Four More Shots Please' Actress Maanvi Gagroo Embarks On A Mindful Journey, Attains Yogini Certification Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Maanvi Gagroo, recognized for her grounded portrayals in acclaimed projects such as 'Four More Shots Please,' 'TVF's Tripling,' and 'Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan,' has recently achieved another milestone by becoming a certified Yogini from the prestigious Yoga Institute.

In reflecting on this accomplishment, Maanvi shares her perspective: “Yoga is something that has always worked for me. I used to think it’s a lazy person’s workout but it was only after I started practising that I realised it’s so much more than just a workout. Yoga is transformative, it’s scientific and it’s as much spiritual as it is physical. This course is just the first step in my yogic journey.”

Maanvi has been currently shooting back to back for various projects, post the massive success of her recent release, "Half love, half arranged."As she continue stands as an inspiring figure who not only excels in her professional pursuits but also embraces practices that contribute to her overall well-being. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's 'historical sarcasm' on Congress
DNA Video
DNA: All you need to know about Prevention of Unfair Means Bill 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?