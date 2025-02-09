"FREE PUFF": Kanye West Calls Donald Trump To Release Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs

Kanye West has once again sparked controversy, this time following his appearance at the 2025 Grammys alongside his wife, Bianca Censori. The couple drew attention when Censori removed her fur coat on the red carpet, revealing a see-through dress. West later took to Instagram to praise his wife, saying, "The most googled person on earth wearing YZY women's."

However, the Grammy moment was just the start of a string of controversial actions. West’s next public statement was a call for former President Donald Trump to help free Sean "Diddy" Combs, who according to People, is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his criminal trial, set to begin on May 5. He faces multiple charges, including running a criminal enterprise, drugging victims, and using violence to silence them. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

West shared his plea on X (formerly Twitter), tagging Trump: "@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF."

Additionally, he posted a FaceTime video with Diddy’s son, Christian Combs, alongside a message about family separation, which later was deleted. "A SON TO HIS DAD FOR EVERY SON WHO DAD IS LOCKED UP WRITE OR WRONG I WANT YALL TO LISTEN TO DAVE CHAPPELLE'S JOKES VERY CLOSE THIS TIME LET'S SEE HOW FUNNY IT GETS WHEN FAMILIES ARE SEPARATED, ESPECIALLY BLACK FAMILIES," West wrote.

In his outburst, West also made provocative statements about his own beliefs. He wrote, "I AM RACIST" and also "IM A Nazi," while also calling out Elon Musk writing, "ELON STOLE MY NAZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE"

He also declared that he has "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori. He wrote, "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN’T NO WOKE AS FEMINIST SHT. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE. WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB ASS BROKE BTCHES?"

"PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES, I DON’T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN’T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL," he added