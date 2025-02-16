New Delhi: Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and other judges of India's Got Latent have been at the center of controversy ever since BeerBiceps ‘obscene’ remarks on the show.

Amid the ongoing controversy section of the public and celebrities have criticized Samay and Ranveer for their alleged involvement, while others offered their support.

One of the latest celebrities to publicly show support for Samay Raina is Indian rapper and singer, Badshah. The rapper, who appeared as a guest on India’s Got Latent in a previous episode, took a stand for Samay during one of his recent concerts. As his performance came to a close, Badshah passionately shouted, "Free Samay Raina," prompting the audience to enthusiastically cheer in support.

Watch The Video Here:

BADSHAH TALKING ABOUT SAMAY RAINA pic.twitter.com/BQHB67d0Lf February 16, 2025

Badshah had previously appeared on an episode of India’s Got Latent, where he collaborated with Samay on the music video for Baawe, alongside rapper Raftaar.

Meanwhile, the situation continues to escalate for Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and their fellow judges on the show, including Apoorva Makhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and Jaspreet Singh, as they face legal action due to the ongoing controversy. The remarks made on India’s Got Latent have led to widespread criticism, with some accusing the judges of promoting inappropriate content. As the backlash grows, several have demanded accountability from the show’s producers and judges.

Amid the backlash, Ranveer revealed he has been receiving death threats and that his family is also being targeted, with people invading his mother’s clinic in his latest post. Despite the controversy, he stated that he has full faith in the police and judicial system and is not running away.