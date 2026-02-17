Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017997https://zeenews.india.com/people/french-president-emmanuel-macron-meets-anil-kapoor-manoj-bajpayee-ricky-kej-and-other-bollywood-celebs-during-mumbai-visit-3017997.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleFrench President Emmanuel Macron meets Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Ricky Kej and other Bollywood celebs during Mumbai visit
EMMANUEL MACRON

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Ricky Kej and other Bollywood celebs during Mumbai visit

French President Emmanuel Macron met Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha and Shabana Azmi during a special interaction with Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.

|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 06:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Ricky Kej and other Bollywood celebs during Mumbai visit(Source: X)

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron added a touch of cinematic glamour to his diplomatic visit to Mumbai, holding a special interaction with Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday.

The French leader and First Lady Brigitte Macron met prominent figures of Indian cinema including actors like Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, and Shabana Azmi.
Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also joined the special meeting along with Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Taking to his official X handle, Macron shared pictures of their gathering, showing the leader interacting with the celebrities."Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together," he wrote in the caption.

Actor Anil Kapoor also shared glimpses of the meeting on his X handle and wrote, "Spent an inspiring afternoon with President Emmanuel Macron and his gracious better half, Brigitte exchanging thoughts on cinema, culture, and the powerful bridge between India and France. Here's to India x France. And to many more stories waiting to be told."

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday for their scheduled India visit till February 19.

The French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport.

In the morning hours, Macron was seen jogging with a team of security personnel, including French and Indian officials.

In a poignant moment reflecting international solidarity against terrorism, French President Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron paid a solemn tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks upon their arrival.
Following the Mumbai engagements, the delegation will travel to Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Held at Bharat Mandapam from February 16 to 20, this event marks the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.

The India AI Impact Summit is designed as a five-day programme anchored on three foundational pillars, or "Sutras": People, Planet, and Progress.

The participation of the French President underscores the importance both nations attach to emerging technologies, building on PM Modi's co-chairing of the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris in February 2025. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

T20 World Cup 2026 scenarios
How can Pakistan & Australia get knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026?
maang tikka for women
Traditional And Designer Maang Tikka Jewellery For Women On Amazon
silver anklet women
Elegant Silver And Designer Anklets For Women On Amazon
Salim Khan
Salim Khan admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, Salman Khan rushes to meet
Auto news
Brezza facelift leak: New 6-speed gearbox, turbo engine & bigger screen likely
women shoulder bag
Stylish Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Occasion Wear On Amazon
Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel directed to appear by Moradabad court after non-bailable warrant
Amul
Amul Celebrates Farhan Akhtar’s Hollywood Break with Sam Mendes Film
women jewellery set
Elegant Necklace And Earring Jewellery Sets For Women On Amazon
8th Pay Commission
DA hike before Holi? DA may rise from 58% to 60% for Govt staff