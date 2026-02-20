French President Emmanuel Macron's 'Thank You India' video features 'Dhurandhar' song, internet reacts

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron included the title track 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu' from the Hindi blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' in a tribute video marking the conclusion of his recent state visit to India, drawing widespread attention across social media.

The 43-second montage, shared by Macron on X after concluding his visit, offered glimpses of ceremonial welcomes, warm embraces with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, temple visits, cultural engagements and even a street jog in Mumbai.

Accompanied by a heartfelt "Thank You India!" note, the video expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his trip.

However, what truly caught the attention of the Indian social media users was the song playing in the background- the energetic and widely popular 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu', the title track of 'Dhurandhar.'

The unexpected inclusion of the track has since sparked excitement online, with fans celebrating what they see as a global nod to one of Hindi cinema's biggest hits.

One X user wrote, "That Dhurandhar song in the background is just lit."

Another wrote, "Nice song selection..."

A third X user commented, "Here India is the real #Dhurandhar in the world...," while another user wrote, "Goated track. Goated leaders."

Macron's visit to India was marked by high-level engagements and strategic discussions. He attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi in the capital. Speaking about India-France ties, the French President said the bilateral relationship stands at its "highest point," with both countries keen to deepen cooperation across technology, innovation and strategic sectors.

"I really believe it's at the highest point, and we want to do much more again because it's based on our relationship," Macron said, underlining the strength of the partnership.

During his address at the summit, he also lauded India's digital transformation and described its pioneering role in technology governance as a global benchmark. The visit signalled sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, particularly in Artificial Intelligence and emerging technologies.

Amid these significant diplomatic developments, the subtle cinematic reference added a cultural layer to the trip's narrative. 'Dhurandhar', starring Ranveer Singh in the lead and directed by Aditya Dhar, is currently regarded as a cult blockbuster.

The film has surpassed 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

The makers are now gearing up for the sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', slated for a pan-India theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The film will coincide with Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi and release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The official teaser, unveiled earlier this month, features a blood-soaked action montage charting the psychological and physical transformation of Jaskirat Singh Rangi into the spy Hamza Ali Mazari. It also offers glimpses of returning cast members Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan.

Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, with T-Series handling the music, the sequel is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.