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FRIENDS Actress Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid end 11-year relationship

Actor Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid have reportedly split after over 10 years together, ending a long-term relationship marked by an earlier breakup and reconciliation.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 05:10 PM IST
FRIENDS Actress Courteney Cox & Johnny McDaid end 11-year relationship
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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